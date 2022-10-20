Amid ‘Festival of Lights’, Diwali, stress safety also

It’s a festival during which numerous lights illuminate the skies above and the land below, spreading happiness all over the planet.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, or the “Festival of Lights”, has all of the allure, grandeur and splendour that may brighten our thoughts and hearts while encouraging the much-needed promotion of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The festival brings people of all religions, cultures and backgrounds together.

In Kenya, Diwali is an optional holiday. Some workers may decide to take the day off but the vast majority of workplaces will be operating as normal.

Even though the magnitude of the festivities is clearly lower than in India, Hindus in Kenya adhere to the same customs that are observed elsewhere.

Celebrants visit friends and family. Hindus may go to a Hindu temple and Sikhs to the Sikh gurdwara (temple).

Many will stay up late and gamble far into the night. Like Idd and Christmas, the holiday is celebrated with family get-togethers and the exchanging of greetings, presents and sweets. It’s a time to share excellent food, kindness and simple delights.

Good over evil

The Hindu and Sikh holiday celebrates the triumph of good over evil and, specifically, the awareness that one has of their own inner light.

It’s the celebration of the waking and awareness of the Inner Light, which has the capacity to outshine darkness and clear away any and all barriers in one’s path through life.

It reminds us of the need to destroy bad forces and strengthen divine powers.

Northern India celebrates the event to commemorate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya with Sita and brother Lakshman after a 14-year exile.

And, according to historical accounts, the liberation of Guru Hargobind, the Sixth Sikh Guru, from the imprisonment of Jahangir, Emperor of the Mughal Empire, took place on this momentous day.

Sikhs also celebrate Diwali to remember when the foundation stone was laid for the Golden Temple, in 1577.

The stories surrounding Diwali also underline the Vedic worldview. The festival mixes spirituality, religion, culture and social principles.

It’s a reaffirmation of hope, a pledge to friendship and kindness and a celebration of life’s basic delights.

According to Vedanta, every faithful Hindu and Sikh must fill their hearts with love, light the candle with truth and fend against ignorance.

It goes on to say that we can ignite the light in many hearts, just as a diya (a clay oil lamp) may light many more of them.

It needs us all to bring light to the dark places in our lives and the lives of others, to dispel ignorance and greed, and to reject hate and violence.

That is why the humble ‘lamp’ that will be lit on Monday night in many houses should remind us that, no matter how small our resources are, we should make our world a better place by lighting the lives of others.

However, as we rejoice, let us remember to lay stress on safety. That will require ensuring that we generate less pollution of air and noise.

Safety first. Crackers should be used with judgment, common sense and respect. Avoid roadside fireworks. Night-time crackers regularly explode at the feet of unwary passersby. Often, they’ve caused injuries.

Those igniting pyrotechnics need to be careful since poorly ignited fireworks have flown into houses, too, and caused burns to people and properties.

May the lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!