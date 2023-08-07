Allow mothers to breastfeed at workplaces

Breastmilk is the gold standard in baby nutrition. Breastfeeding was valued for its health and bonding benefits for mother and child even before contemporary science elucidated the reasons.

Traditionally, Kenyan mothers breastfed their newborns for extended periods, typically until the child was two or older. So valued was it that, in the absence of the mother, wet nursing was practised by grandmothers. But the pressures of urban living and workplace restraints have decreased breastfeeding durations and exclusivity.

Women make up 49.7 per cent of the workforce, World Bank data show. Thus, the needs of working nursing mothers should be considered. But many face obstacles, mostly due to lack of supportive policies and facilities. The presidential assent of the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill 2019 brought breastfeeding regulation into sharp perspective.

It requires employers to provide a private and comfortable space for mothers to breastfeed their children or pump and store breastmilk. It also states unequivocally that the area should not be a washroom and ought to have a fridge to store expressed milk, table, chair and clean storage for equipment.

The lack of momentum in advancing workplace breastfeeding assistance is attributable to societal views. An employer may, for example, regard giving a mother time off to nurse or express breastmilk as a hindrance to productivity. This is due to the belief that home- and work life should be kept separate and that those unable to do so are unprofessional.

A breastfeeding-friendly workplace also supports a healthier and more productive future workforce as breast milk, a powerhouse of nutrients and antibodies, protects newborns from illnesses and lowers the risk of chronic diseases. Breastfeeding support is thus cost-effective in the long run. Breastfeeding lowers healthcare costs because breastfed infants are less likely to become unwell, resulting in fewer medical expenses for families and less time taken off by employees to care for sick children.

Supporting breastfeeding working mothers empowers them. Inclusive and gender-equal work settings promote happier and more productive employees. Employees who feel supported in their personal life are more likely to be loyal and productive. Breastfeeding breaks can improve morale and reduce stress, hence a more engaged and focused team. It is better to have an employee who takes 20-minute breaks every few hours but concentrates on their work when at their desks than one who doesn’t take a break but whose mind is elsewhere.

No doubt, breastfeeding is a cost-effective and very straightforward strategy to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of mother and child. It’s our collective responsibility to push for increased support for mothers in our jobs and homes as they nourish the next generation.

Supporting breastfeeding at the workplace is an important step towards empowerment and equality, which benefits individuals, businesses and the nation.