Africa in 2022: From cold shoulders to a ‘Cold War’ with devastating hot outcomes

Chinese workers in Kenya

Chinese workers in Kenya. The intensifying foreign interest in Africa has started to assume some of the notable features of the Cold War over the past several years.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Solomon Ayele Dersso

Writing in the March 1983 edition of the New York Times under the intriguing title of Africa: From Cold War to Cold Shoulders John Holmes summed up aptly the treatment Africa endured in the hands of foreign interveners:  ‘Having been carved up and colonised by European powers and turned into pawns, knights and rooks on a cold war chessboard by the superpowers, Africa now faces a devastating new problem: indifference.’

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.