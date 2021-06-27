Africa can flatten Covid-19 curve only if it invests in own health ecosystems

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

A nurse attends to Covid-19 patients recuperating at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County on June 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Francisca Mutapi

Deputy director, NIHR Unit Tackling Infections to Benefit Africa,

University of Edinburgh

Covid-19 has shown what African governments, philanthropists, pharma and science institutions can achieve when they work together.  But it is also devastating our fragile health workforces, detracting investment in health infrastructure and making vital healthcare services grind to a halt.

