Adios John Lawrence! The ‘Watchman’ who left an indelible mark at NMG

John Vernon Lawrence, who passed away earlier this week in Australia, was a doyen in the field of journalism. His wife, Diana, or Dinny, as he fondly called her, sent me a note on the morning of January 8 about his passing. Apparently, he had suffered a hip injury and was taken in for surgery but unfortunately passed away soon afterward.

John joined Nation Printers and Publishers Ltd, as the Nation Media Group (NMG) was known back then, in 1985 as the training editor. At that time, I was the chief sub-editor of the Daily Nation and worked closely with him. He came highly recommended, with testimonials from The Age in his hometown of Melbourne and China Daily, among other publications. In the Nation newsroom, he faced a challenging task but wholeheartedly immersed himself in his assignment.

Training editors can sometimes exhibit traits of being nasty nit-pickers, humiliatingly condescending, and patronising, particularly when they’re from a different culture. The short-sighted ones easily find themselves alienated, becoming lone wolves howling ineffectually. However, John seemed to be cut from a different cloth. He took his charges under his wing, learned their weaknesses, and patiently and skillfully helped them hone their skills.

One of his remarkable achievements was the creation of a training tool called “Let’s Get It Right”. This innovative resource provided valuable guidance to the Nation journalists, meticulously highlighting common writing errors such as story angling and structure, grammar, syntax, spelling, and confusing word choices. With a gentle approach, John pointed out these mistakes and guided journalists on the correct path.

Another significant contribution was the immensely popular “The Cutting Edge” column, which continues to captivate readers in the Daily Nation. This column, described by NMG public editor Peter Mwaura as innovative, sharp, and a frontline lookout, was a testament to John’s visionary thinking. He acted as the original Watchman, compiling and curating content that, as the public editor put it, safeguards the rights and concerns of the public.

John’s creativity and resourcefulness extended beyond his training role. He explored editorial marketing ideas that helped maintain the Nation’s position at the top of the industry. His creation of “Treasure Hunt”, for instance, designed to attract readers to the classified pages, showcased his ingenuity and commitment to engaging audiences.

Outside of work, John enjoyed playing tennis at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, where he served as secretary for a period of time. He was a generous soul, often inviting friends and colleagues to his residence in Kileleshwa to savour his favourite dish, giant prawns, which he prepared himself.

Tragically, in 1994, John’s tenure was brutally cut short. He was deported in the middle of the night, with barely enough time to pack or say goodbye. No official reason was given for the deportation. It was, and remained, a closed chapter. Despite this cruel gesture, John’s contributions to journalism and his impact on the Nation Media Group will always be cherished. In a tribute published in Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald this week, John Tidey, his friend of more than 50 years, described John as a man “who was in love with the craft of journalism”.

Indeed, he was, and demonstrated that passion in the way he shared his knowledge with those fortunate enough to have walked in his shadow. Pamela Sittoni, NMG’s Group Managing Editor, did. When I told her about his death, her immediate reaction was, “Oh No! I remember him very well; he trained me”. We remember him as a mentor who left an indelible mark at NMG. He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.



