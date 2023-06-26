Urban farming viable solution in hunger fight

Hunger and malnutrition are persistent challenges to millions of people, particularly urban dwellers. Nearly one in five Kenyans often sleep hungry, despite remarkable results from hunger and safety net programmes meant to achieve the SDG on zero hunger.

By 2025, over half of Kenyans will live in urban areas. As the global population grows, urbanisation escalates and traditional agricultural practices face obstacles. The concept of urban farming is thus a viable solution.

Cultivation of crops and raising of livestock in urban and peri-urban environments is a right step towards a hunger-free world by 2030.

Rapid urbanisation has led to high population density in urban areas. Rural-urban migration strains food distribution systems, causing challenges to adequate access to nutritious food.

Urban farming provides a localised approach to food production, reducing dependence on distant rural sources and offering a means to secure supplies.

One advantage is effective utilisation of limited space. Urban areas face land constraints, heavy reliance on food imports. Vertical gardens, rooftop farms, community gardens and hydroponics maximise space, enabling cultivation of a wide variety of crops.

This promotes food security but also enhances biodiversity and reduces the carbon footprint associated with the transportation and storage of food.

It is an opportunity to grow fresh and nutritious produce, hence quality. It allows for organic cultivation, preserving the nutrient content of crops by cutting out the use of pesticides, genetically modified organisms and prolonged food transportation and storage times, which compromise its nutritional value. Incorporating diverse crops contributes to balanced diets and healthier eating habits.

It can stimulate local economies and create employment. Farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture programmes and food cooperatives foster entrepreneurship and facilitate direct interaction between producers and consumers. The projects often engage residents in various capacities, ranging from cultivation to distribution, providing jobs and fostering community cohesion.

Amid climate change and other disruptions to the food supply chain, it enhances resilience . Urban areas are vulnerable to extreme weather events like droughts and floods. Sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting, composting and energy-efficient technologies add to resilience and adaptation.

It can promote education, awareness and empowerment regarding food production and nutrition. Community gardens and urban farming projects provide platforms for individuals to learn about sustainable farming practices, develop gardening skills and understand healthy food choices. They also foster a sense of ownership, pride and cohesion.

It is a vital strategy in the war on hunger and food insecurity through benefits like increased access to nutritious food, enhanced food quality, strengthened local economies, climate change resilience, and community empowerment.