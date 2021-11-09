Time to pacify the Horn of Africa

TPLF rebels

Rebels who are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front), arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Sammy Gatere

Operations manager

Pride of East Africa Ltd

Even the optimists find it difficult to fathom how the Abiy Ahmed regime will withstand the onslaught by the Oromo Liberation Army and Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

