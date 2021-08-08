There’s a need to reconsider plan to ban fish from China

Fish from China

A boy plays with fish on sale on a street in Shanghai, China.

Photo credit: File | Reuters

By  Safina Musa

Research scientist

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institution data puts demand for fish at 500,000 tonnes against local production of 189,000 tonnes.
  • The government should work with stakeholders to come up with ways of making the country less dependent on imports.

The government is once again considering a ban on fish imports from China, raising questions about the ability to meet internal demand. Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institution data puts demand for fish at 500,000 tonnes against local production of 189,000 tonnes.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.