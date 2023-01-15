Fix up education financing, bolster 100pc transition

Luckily, private citizens and entities have stepped in to stand in the gap by covering the deficit in educational financing through scholarships, bursaries and sponsorships. Equity’s Wings to Fly and the Kenya Airlift Program are two examples of successful ventures with impactful outcomes that have shaped the educational landscape in the country.



However, this is a drop in the ocean, given the thousands of bright but poor students who are still locked out of school. For thousands of households in Kenya, education is not a hobby; nor is it a luxury. It is a lifeline and their lives, hopes and imagination depend on it. It is a bridge to a better future, not necessarily of riches but a comfortable life.



The policy of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools that the government is pursuing remains a mirage. The ever-rising financial obligations continue to hinder thousands of students from accessing secondary education. At present, education in Kenya is for a select few: The middle class and the rich, who can afford to finance it out of their scarcity and plenty, respectively.



The poor are left to fend for themselves. And with their dwindling economic prospects, fate will have their children out of school soon, if at all they will resume this term, which is only two weeks away.



In the current financial year, the education sector was allocated 16.48 per cent of the national Budget. The government and educational stakeholders need to review their latest move and particularly increase its allocation to secondary school education.