William Nanjero
Join us for a dynamic episode of Mavericks featuring William Nanjero, General Manager of Sol Generation. Discover how his journey from triathlete to finance and tech expert led him to shape the music industry. Learn about his responsibilities in nurturing Sol Generation's artists and the significance of understanding fan preferences.
William shares his strategies for fostering collaboration within Sol Generation and the transformative role of technology in entertainment. Don't miss his invaluable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs aiming to make a positive impact in multiple fields.