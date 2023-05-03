Why men are more visual than women
A light conversation that began before the mics went live spiraled into a full debate as to why men are more visual beings than women. On this episode the trio hosts podcast producer Kevin Maina, to unravel what makes men and women attractive to their opposite genders. Are men more visual than women?
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.