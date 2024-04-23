Why Gen Zs are less interested in clubbing than their Millennial counterparts

In this episode of "The Next Wave" hosted by Mitchelle Namasaka and Jackie Macharia, we delve into the cultural phenomenon of why Generation Z seems to be steering clear of the nightclub scene, unlike their millennial predecessors. Drawing from both personal anecdotes and research findings, Mitchelle and Jackie dissect the factors contributing to this shift in social preferences. From the influence of technology and social media to changing attitudes towards alcohol and nightlife, they explore how Gen Z's values and experiences differ from those of Millennials. Join them as they uncover the nuances of generational differences and offer insights into what this trend reveals about the evolving landscape of youth culture.