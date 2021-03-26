Maimouna, Johnson, Ruth and Troy all live in Nairobi, Kenya but have identities rooted in multiple countries and cultures.

Circumstances and choices have caused them to make decisions to leave home, opportunities or countries - often at significant cost to themselves and their families.

In this episode, each of them answer the question: why did you leave? (This episode is dedicated to my friend, George Wolf. We miss you already.) This episode was edited by Kate Stephens. The Up/Root jingle is written and performed by Selah Piper.