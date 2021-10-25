When death do us part

Society understands widows. When the male partner dies, the widow in many cultures is taken care of. Religion and culture has established means and ways to ensure widows are not abandoned.

When the female partner dies, however, society is not quite sure what to do with the man.

Most men find themselves lost and without emotional support.

In this podcast, three widowers openly speak about the process of grief, how they found themselves exposed to the emotional turmoil of losing their wives, and how society still does not know how to deal with them.