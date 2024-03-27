What would you do with Sh500,000?

Postgraduate degree? Starting a Business? Investing? Unlimited needs and goals presents a dilemma when put up against a fixed supply of resources forcing one to make a choice based on the opportunity cost. Economist and Lecturer and St Pauls University Edward Kusewa takes on the dilemma of investing in oneself.

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 2, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.