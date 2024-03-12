What Raila's candidacy for the chairperson of the AUC means for Kenya's political scene

The trio is back. This time on The Politalk podcast, a rebrand but same old analysis and even better conversations.

On this episode Roselyn Obala, Oliver Mathenge and Patrick Langat, delve into Kenya's political scene post Raila's official candidacy for chairperson of the AUC.

The Politalk is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina.