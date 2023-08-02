Unpacking Black Tax: Navigating Financial Responsibilities and Empowerment
In this thought-provoking episode, we delve into the concept of "Black Tax," exploring the financial responsibilities and challenges faced by Black individuals and families. Our guest shares insights, shedding light on the intergenerational impact and how it shapes financial decisions. Tune in to the discourse discussing strategies for empowerment, financial literacy, and breaking free from the cycle of Black Tax to build a brighter economic future.
