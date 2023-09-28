Un-mothered mothers: Forced sterilisation of women living with HIV

In this powerful episode narrated by Agatha Gichana, we delve into the harrowing experiences of women living with HIV, featuring two courageous individuals, Carol and Mary (not their real names). This eye-opening discussion uncovers the disturbing practice of forced sterilization, shedding light on the untold stories of these "un-mothered mothers."

