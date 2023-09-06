Turkana and Oil

In Nakukulalas, Turkana the center of Kenya's oil prospects, one finds a state of despair.





The first Oil Pad christened Ngamia One is an imposing structure with manyatta's around it. The Oil prospecting activities have stalled, for now, the community has gone back to their ways and a profile of a perfect stand-off between the Kenya government, Tullow Oil, and the Turkana people is full on display.





In this epsiode we set the stage of black gold promised to the Turkana people that has refused to materialise.