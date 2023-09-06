Turkana and Oil
In Nakukulalas, Turkana the center of Kenya's oil prospects, one finds a state of despair.
The first Oil Pad christened Ngamia One is an imposing structure with manyatta's around it. The Oil prospecting activities have stalled, for now, the community has gone back to their ways and a profile of a perfect stand-off between the Kenya government, Tullow Oil, and the Turkana people is full on display.
In this epsiode we set the stage of black gold promised to the Turkana people that has refused to materialise.
Natural Justice is a narrative podcast that follows individuals in communities forced to the frontline of climate change conflicts around the lake region as they push back using Kenyan courts to preserve their dignity and communal lands. They face huge challenges and are sandwiched between big government, Chinese contractors and Western corporations.