The world of Macadamia nuts

This week we speak to Dr Lusike Wasilwa who is the Director of Crop Systems at the Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organization. We learn that Kenya is 3rd in the world on Macadamia nut production even though our production is still well below our potential. Then we differentiate between Jua Cali the musician and the Jua Kali sector as we discuss the opportunity that exists in the value addition of this premium nut.