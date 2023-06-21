The Reopening of the kenya Somali border
In 2011 Kanya launched operation Linda Nchi to fight the influx of Alshabaab fighters in to the country. In March a high level consultative meeting held in Nairobi between Interior Cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Somalia counter part Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh agreed to officially reopen the border Somalia in the coming 90 days.
On this episode the State of Security trio discuss this and the recent lurking attacks by the Alshabaab
Sound engineer- Kevin Maina
Podcast Editor - James Smart