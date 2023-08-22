The Power of saving in Saccos
In this enlightening episode, your host Branji invites Llewellyn Ouya, a financial expert and advocate for youth empowerment, to delve into the world of savings and investing through Saccos (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations). Llewellyn Ouya, brings his expertise to the table to shed light on how young people can kickstart their journey towards financial security and independence.
Whether you're a seasoned saver or just starting your journey to financial security, this episode will equip you with valuable insights and strategies for harnessing the power of Saccos and securing a brighter financial future. Join Branji and Llewellyn Ouya as they embark on a journey to financial empowerment and prosperity for young individuals.
FiLit is an audio-visual podcast that seeks to provide a platform for Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. The Podcast hosts guests who discuss debt management, savings, investment opportunities, planning for retirement, tax education and many more topics that revolve around prudence with money and growing wealth. This weekly podcast is hosted by Brian George, Business Journalist at Nation Media Group. Produced and edited by Kevin Maina.