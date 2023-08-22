The Power of saving in Saccos

In this enlightening episode, your host Branji invites Llewellyn Ouya, a financial expert and advocate for youth empowerment, to delve into the world of savings and investing through Saccos (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations). Llewellyn Ouya, brings his expertise to the table to shed light on how young people can kickstart their journey towards financial security and independence.

Whether you're a seasoned saver or just starting your journey to financial security, this episode will equip you with valuable insights and strategies for harnessing the power of Saccos and securing a brighter financial future. Join Branji and Llewellyn Ouya as they embark on a journey to financial empowerment and prosperity for young individuals.



