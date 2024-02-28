The political situation in Senegal

Senegalese President Macky Sall is facing increased pressure over his decision to purport to postpone elections.

Senegal's constitutional Court says this law is unconstitutional and elections should go on as earlier planned.

This move has triggered the country to pockets of protests and marks a step back for a country once boasted of her Democratic credentials.

What should one make of the happenings in that western African country and most importantly what does it tell us about the state of democracy world over?



