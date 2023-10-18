The pneumococcal vaccine: What you need to know

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection that is commonly caused by viruses or bacteria and is spread from person-to-person by direct contact with respiratory secretions, like saliva or mucus. It can cause mild to life-threatening illness in people of all ages

In this episode, Health Reporter Hellen Shikanda sits down with Dr. Chakaya a pulmonologist, Dr. Matolo of Old Mutual and Dr. Karuma of Good Life to, dicuss the Pneumonia vaccine and it's importance.

Dr. Karuma breaks down the myths and misconceptions of this vaccine, while Dr. Matolo explains how Old Mutual's efforts to strive to preventive measures have made the vaccine more accessible and more affordable to Kenyans.







