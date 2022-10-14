Audio

The Internet of Farming

In this episode we speak with Christine Misiko who is the Knowledge Management/Business and Partnership Development Expert at MARKUP Kenya. We talk about a wide range of topics including the internet is affecting farming in Kenya. In addition, Sheila makes a promise to plant her first macadamia trees and Christine gives all the secrets of how telephone farming is working for her.

You can listen to this episode at any platform of your choosing. You can also find links and access to other materials on our website at www.mazao.markupkenya.org.

CREDITS

Photography By Kathomi Photography

Hosted by Jason Runo and Sheila Kari

Recorded by Doris Onyango

