The African-American Experience in Africa

In many African countries, 2019 has been declared the Year of Return to honor our ancestors who were stolen from the continent 400 years ago.

In Kenya, a panel of African-Americans - Rebecca, Robyn, Curtis and Ben - share their experiences of coming "home" to Africa. Their stories capture the tension, the joy, the responsibility and often the duplicity that still remains for Black people worldwide. This episode was recorded at Pawa254 (pawa254.org)and is edited by Kate Stephens. Up/Root jingle written and performed by Selah Piper.