Taxes, Incentives and How the Queen of England eats Kenyan Sweet potatoes every day
In this episode Sheila leads a campaign to encourage the Ministry of Agriculture to migrate all their services to an online platform for greater access to farmers who may not be physically in Nairobi. We hear about the move by the government of Kenya to create the new Huduma Center for farmers which will be an all inclusive tech platform that can support the work of farmers from production all the way to finding markets.
Besides all this Mr Joshua Oluyali, from the Ministry of Agriculture teaches us about famous Kenyan food export including Kenyan grown breakfast that's served at Buckingham palace and then he shares with us his vision of heaven in Kenya's agribusiness sector.