TASTY, SPICY, MILLIONS: Herbs and spices in Nakuru County
Today we are in Nakuru County to speak with Ruth Munyoro the founder and director of Eat More Worldwide which is arguably Kenya’s’ biggest herbs and spices grower and exporter. She talks about opportunity, technical compliance issues of the expert market and how the time has come for more diversification in Kenya’s agriculture sector. In her words ‘pesa iko kwa mchanga”
CREDITS
Photography By Kathomi Photography
Hosted by Jason Runo and Sheila Kari
Recorded by Doris Onyango
Creative Director Dan Aceda