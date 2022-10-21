Live Blog: Linturi, Namwamba, Machogu, Miano and Owalo face questioning by MPs

Audio

TASTY, SPICY, MILLIONS: Herbs and spices in Nakuru County

Today we are in Nakuru County to speak with Ruth Munyoro the founder and  director of Eat More Worldwide which is arguably Kenya’s’ biggest herbs and spices grower and exporter. She talks about opportunity, technical compliance issues of the expert market and how the time has come for more diversification in Kenya’s agriculture sector. In her words ‘pesa iko kwa mchanga


CREDITS


Photography By Kathomi Photography

Hosted by Jason Runo and Sheila Kari

Recorded by Doris Onyango

Creative Director Dan Aceda

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.