Sinking Friendships
In this thought-provoking episode, we delve into the often overlooked topic of friendship breakups. Friendships, like any relationship, can come to an end, yet the process of letting go and moving forward can be emotionally challenging. Join us as we explore the complexities of friendship dynamics, the signs that may indicate a friendship breakup is looming, and strategies for coping with the aftermath.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.