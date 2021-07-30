She said she doesn’t date short men! - Feat 'The Intern'
In this episode “The Intern” shares the story of how a rejection traumatised him. He says has not dated at 26-years-old.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.