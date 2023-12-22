Podcasts

Season Two Roundup And Festive Farewell

Join hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Jackline Macharia, and Esther Nyandoro in the heartwarming season finale of "Speaking of Gen Z." In this special episode, the  trio takes a reflective journey, unpacking the highs, lows, and memorable moments of Season two. From thought-provoking interviews to insightful discussions, the hosts share their key takeaways and personal growth throughout the season.

As our hosts bid farewell to Season two, they  leave listeners with a promise to return next year with even more exciting content, discussions, and, of course, the authentic voices of Gen Z.


speaking of genz promo poster podcast
WhatsApp Image 2023-03-11 at 12.07.02
Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina. 

