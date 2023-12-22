Season Two Roundup And Festive Farewell
Join hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Jackline Macharia, and Esther Nyandoro in the heartwarming season finale of "Speaking of Gen Z." In this special episode, the trio takes a reflective journey, unpacking the highs, lows, and memorable moments of Season two. From thought-provoking interviews to insightful discussions, the hosts share their key takeaways and personal growth throughout the season.
As our hosts bid farewell to Season two, they leave listeners with a promise to return next year with even more exciting content, discussions, and, of course, the authentic voices of Gen Z.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.