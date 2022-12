This week we discover that $1m is actually not a lot of money that that it can go away pretty quickly when working at scale. We are joined by Mr Kiriinya Kithinji from WYLDE International to discuss the recovery strategy for agribusiness that were adversely affected by COVID 19. We redefine the meaning of "value" in value addition and measure the estimated impact of the EVERGREEN ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal.