PILI PILI TAMU

In this episode we travel all the way to Amukura Ward in Busia County to speak with Quinto Oputan who is part of a group of small holder farmers who are farming chillies as a cash crop. We hear of the support from Busia County in brokering and managing agreement between aggregators and farmers.

We also debut a new voice in this podcast that of Doris who speaks to Eric Were a Plant Inspector from KEPHIS (Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service) . Eric Were shares with us best practices for farmers who are looking to play in the export market. He also talks about the pest issues that have affected export of chillies and ways that this issue can be overcome.