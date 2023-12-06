Part 2: Turkana and Oil
In this second installment of Natural Justice, we delve deep into the frustrations of the Turkana community, a result of empty promises made by the government. Gabriel Ekwe, a voice featured in this episode and a community organizer in Turkana, describes the community's initial excitement shortly after the announcement of the discovery of oil in Turkana. However, this enthusiasm took a different turn when promised job opportunities came with low pay, and decisions were made without any community involvement whatsoever.
How could something so hopeful, so promising, turn so painful and cause so much despair?
Natural Justice is a narrative podcast that follows individuals in communities forced to the frontline of climate change conflicts around the lake region as they push back using Kenyan courts to preserve their dignity and communal lands. They face huge challenges and are sandwiched between big government, Chinese contractors and Western corporations.