Part 2: Turkana and Oil

In this second installment of Natural Justice, we delve deep into the frustrations of the Turkana community, a result of empty promises made by the government. Gabriel Ekwe, a voice featured in this episode and a community organizer in Turkana, describes the community's initial excitement shortly after the announcement of the discovery of oil in Turkana. However, this enthusiasm took a different turn when promised job opportunities came with low pay, and decisions were made without any community involvement whatsoever.