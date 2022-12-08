Part 1: The slum women fighting food poverty with vertical farming

Last March, Association of Women in Agriculture Kenya (AWAK) trained Ms Muthoni on vertical farming.

She learnt how to use sacks, jerricans, PVC liners, and pipes to grow vegetables in merely tiny spaces in urban residential areas namely open areas on the frontside or backside of their houses, on the verandahs, and even on window sills.

Upon completion, she was supplied with a 90-kilogramme sack of soil mixed with manure in proper proportions and 50 seedlings of assorted vegetables- sukuma wiki, spinach, amaranth and African nightshade.

This is her story





Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today.

Sound engineer- Kevin Maina