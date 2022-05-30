Paradise Lost - Promo: The Louis Otieno story

When Louis Otieno showed up on Kenya's silver screen, a life of stardom opened up that he never could have imagined. He commanded the prime time news in ways that had not been done before.

Soon enough, a celebrity lifestyle beckoned as he rode the golden age of Kenyan media. However, as he would soon learn, this cut-throat industry is unforgiving and he finds himself at odds with powers that be. He loses his job and bad luck actively searches for and finds him.

The great Louis Otieno, who could once summon the most powerful, is reduced to a shadow of his former self.

Now, he has lost his hearing, can only walk with support, and is unable to fend for himself.

Paradise Lost peeks through the story of the man, the times, and everything in between.



