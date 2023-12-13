Navigating the babygirl dilemma vs. miss independent mindset in relationships
In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka and Esther Nyandoro delve into the intriguing world of the Babygirl lifestyle with special guest Sylvia Muia.
Join the trio as they navigate the intricacies of modern relationships where women enjoy being treated well, with their partners providing financial support while they utilize their resources for personal goals.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.