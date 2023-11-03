Navigating Self-Publishing

In this episode, the lifestyle team dives deep into the world of independent authors and self-publishing. Discover the unfiltered truth as our guests share their personal journeys, highlighting the advantages and the challenges they've faced as self-publishers.

Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group that brings various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest, most emotive stories in our world today. produced and edited by Kevin Maina