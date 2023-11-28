My story as an FGM survivor

In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Esther Nyandoro, and Jackline Macharia discuss the significant theme of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Joining them is Aisha Ali who shares her personal journey as a survivor of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Join the trio as they guide a sensitive and empathetic conversation, providing a platform for the guest to bravely recount her journey and the emotional aftermath of undergoing FGM.





WhatsApp Image 2023-03-11 at 12.07.02 Photo credit: Nation Media Group