My story as an FGM survivor
In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Esther Nyandoro, and Jackline Macharia discuss the significant theme of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Joining them is Aisha Ali who shares her personal journey as a survivor of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).
Join the trio as they guide a sensitive and empathetic conversation, providing a platform for the guest to bravely recount her journey and the emotional aftermath of undergoing FGM.
