Mothers' day edition: A mother's dating and financial lessons from her 20s
In the spirit of Mother's day, this episode explores lessons from Michelle Namasaka's mom drawn from her 20s.
How was dating back in the day? How different is it raising a GEN Z? What's a mother's wish to her children ?
listen in to find out.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.