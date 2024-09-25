MMFs: Who really needs a fund manager?

Money market funds (MMFs) and other unit trusts are booming, with over 1.2 million Kenyans investing and more than Sh254 billion in assets under management. But what makes these pooled investments like these so attractive? Investment advisor Belinda Kiplimo breaks it down—exploring how unit trusts work and the role of fund managers.

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 3, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.