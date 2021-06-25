Men and Their Hustle - feat Sumeet Walia
It is widely accepted in most societies that men are providers. So what do they have to do to provide, to build a career or business? How do they handle failure and success? What motivates them?
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.