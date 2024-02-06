Maximizing your side hustle

Nearly half of Kenyans are seeking additional employment opportunities and income sources to cope with the hard economic times. A recent Infotrak poll put the number at 45 percent of Kenyans. In this episode of the Make Money Podcast, Victor Agolla, the Director and Founder of Viffa Consult, an SME consultancy, shares tips to make your side Hustles worthwhile

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 2, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.