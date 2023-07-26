Mastering the Forex Market
In this episode of "Mastering the Forex Market," we delve deep into the world of foreign exchange trading. Join us as we explore the strategies, tools, and expert insights that will empower you to navigate the complexities of the Forex market with confidence and skill. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this podcast episode will equip you with the knowledge you need to excel in the exciting realm of Forex trading. Get ready to unlock your potential and make informed decisions in the global currency exchange landscape.
FiLit is an audio-visual podcast that seeks to provide a platform for Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. The Podcast hosts guests who discuss debt management, savings, investment opportunities, planning for retirement, tax education and many more topics that revolve around prudence with money and growing wealth. This weekly podcast is hosted by Brian George, Business Journalist at Nation Media Group. Produced and edited by Kevin Maina.