Mangrove restoration changing the face and fortunes of a Mombasa village
The repercussions were colossal. Locals of this fishing community watched helplessly as the mangrove cover disappeared, and with it, the fish. This is what pushed Steve Misati, a data scientist, to set up Youth Pawa, a mangrove restoration project.
On this episode, Nation reporter, Pauline Ongaji journeys to Mombasa to witness the Mangrove restoration and unravel the fortunes it has brought to the locals
Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today. produced and edited by Kevin Maina