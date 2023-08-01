Mangrove restoration changing the face and fortunes of a Mombasa village

The repercussions were colossal. Locals of this fishing community watched helplessly as the mangrove cover disappeared, and with it, the fish. This is what pushed Steve Misati, a data scientist, to set up Youth Pawa, a mangrove restoration project.

On this episode, Nation reporter, Pauline Ongaji journeys to Mombasa to witness the Mangrove restoration and unravel the fortunes it has brought to the locals



