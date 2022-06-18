Louis Otieno: The making of a superstar
Louis Otieno was destined for greatness. When he walked into the silver-screens things seemed easy to him, things came to him, and life was easy.
His rise coincides with Kenya's media golden age, where TV personalities became celebrities and their personal lives was a subject of public conversation.
The industry that he flourished in, also destroyed him, he says.
In this episode, Louis Otieno recounts how he started a career by chance, rubbed shoulders with important personalities, and the beginning of his professional troubles.