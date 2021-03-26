Live! With author Sisonke Msimang

Do we need heroes? Is curiosity underrated? How do we hold space for those we disagree with? How are colourism and racism intertwined? How do we resist the myth of entitlement and privilege?

What does the commodification of black feminism look like? What is our plan for justice? So many questions - and many complex, nuanced answers with the South African author and voice for justice, Sisonke Msimang whose writing focuses on race, gender and democracy. Her book - Always Another Country - can be found on Amazon.