Life and work in the middle East : A worker's story.

Details have emerged of how Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia live in penury after being hooked onto alcohol while others are killed by their colleagues in love triangle disputes.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko volunteered to help bring back the bodies of Jackline Muthoni, 40, who hails from Meru, Lucy Mwanyae Kea, 24, and Mercy Mbula, 27, both from Kilifi County.



