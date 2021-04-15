Libyan-Canadian physician Dr Alaa Murabit
Dr Alaa Murabit was born in Saskatoon, Canada but moved to Zawiya, Libya at the age of 15 to study medicine. While she was there, she witnessed the 2011 Revolution, which changed the course of her life.
She dedicated herself to human rights advocacy, founding the group Voices of Libyan Women. She has since become a leading specialist in conflict resolution and security, working with the United Nations, governments and NGOs around the world.
This is her story.