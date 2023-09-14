Landless: The nightmare of living outside Mau
Ogiek women, among them are widows who face tougher times trying to pull out all the stops to singly meet their families' needs, recount the nightmare of living outside Mau.
They want the government to comply with court decisions that directed that they be resettled and compensated.
Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today. produced and edited by Kevin Maina